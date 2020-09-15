New iPad unveiled with A12 Bionic and iPadOS 14 — starts at $329

Apple took the wraps off a new version of its entry-level iPad, revealing numerous upgrades from the previous model. This 8th Gen version is powered by an A12 Bionic SoC with 40% faster CPU performance and twice the graphics power.

Apple claims the new 8th Gen iPad is 2x faster than the top-selling Windows 10 laptop, 3x faster than the top-selling Android tablet, and 6x faster than the top-selling Chromebook.

It will run on iPadOS 14, which adds new pencil capabilities. The new iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil, Apple-branded keyboard accessories and Logitech keyboard attachments.

You can order the new iPad today starting at $329 or $299 for Education customers. It will be available this Friday.

