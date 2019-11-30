New iPad deal hits all-time low $229 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are already in full swing, and right now you can pick up the New Apple iPad for just $229, which is the lowest price we've seen so far on one of the best tablets around.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Get the new iPad now at the lowest price ever. Apple's most popular tablet now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. You also get long battery life and Touch ID. With this $229 iPad deal, you'll save $99 on the latest model with 32GB of storage. (Price valid on Gold and Space Gray models only).

In our Apple iPad (2019) review, we gave the iPad credit for its longer battery life, brighter and bigger display and finally supporting Smart Keyboards. The iPad was and still is the most iconic form of a tablet.

This particular model comes in Space Gray and sports 32GB of RAM. It only has Wi-Fi so keep that in mind, but for the low price of $229, you'll find that this is an absolute bargain.

