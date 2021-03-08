Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with keyboard bundle returns to $599 record low price

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1 devices to buy. And for a limited time, Microsoft's best iPad Pro alternative is at its best price yet.

Currently, Best Buy has the Core i3 model Surface Pro 7 with Keyboard on sale for $599. Usually, this Surface Pro 7 bundle retails for $959, so that's $360 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet bundle and one of the Surface device deals in town. Best Buy also offers the Surface Pro 7 with Core i5 CPU for $799 ($230 off).

Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). This bundle is currently $360 below retail. Best Buy also offers the Surface Pro 7 with Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM for $799 ($230 off).View Deal

As a tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best of its kind and a more affordable iPad Pro alternative. With the Surface Type Cover keyboard, it holds its own much of today's best laptops. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed by its premium design and bright, vivid display. We also liked its fast performance and gave the Surface Pro 7 a rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world tests, watching videos on the tablet's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution touch display was enjoyable. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid. In a high-speed crash scene, the high-res panel was so detailed that we could see pieces of debris and chunks of soil shooting into the air.

Besides a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 has the same minimalist design as the Surface Pro 6. Measuring a mere 0.3 inches thin and weighing 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as its predecessor. It's a tad thicker and heavier than its industry rival, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro 7 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, Surface Connect charging port, headphone jack, and microSD slot.