Microsoft Store takes up to $400 off Surface Pro and Surface Laptop in post-Memorial Day sale

Microsoft's pre-Memorial Day sale takes up to $400 off select Surface devices. The savings event includes steep discounts on the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Laptop Go, and the Surface Pro X.

As part of the sale you can get the Surface Laptop 3 Essentials Bundle for $1,789. Normally, the package would set you back $2,219, so that's $430 in savings. The bundle includes a 512GB SSD model Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan.

The Surface Laptop 3 is our favorite MacBook Air alternative. The laptop in this deal has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 1.2-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

As we praise in our Surface Laptop 3 review, it has an elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We were also blown away by its overall solid performance. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a capable productivity laptop and peace of mind.

If you're on a smaller budget, as an alternative you can get the Surface Laptop Go for $550 ($100 off). It boasts a stylish, premium design, class-leading keyboard, and great-looking display. It's a suitable Surface device for work, school, and everything in between.

Whether you're looking for a notebook for dad, a recent grad or for yourself, check out Microsoft's Surface deals below.

Microsoft Memorial Day deals

Surface Laptop 3 Bundle (512GB): was $2,219 now $1,699 @ Microsoft

This deal takes $430 off Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop 3. This slim and stylish machine has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 1.2-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It includes a 15-month subscription of Microsoft 365 personal and 2-years of Microsoft accidental damage coverage. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $900 now $800 @ Microsoft

The Microsoft's pre-Memorial Day sale slashes $100 off the Surface Laptop Go. This machine is configured with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal