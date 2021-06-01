Trending

Microsoft Store takes up to $400 off Surface Pro and Surface Laptop in post-Memorial Day sale

Save up to $400 on select Surface devices

Microsoft Store takes up to $400 off Surface devices
Surface Laptop 3 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Microsoft's pre-Memorial Day sale takes up to $400 off select Surface devices. The savings event includes steep discounts on the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Laptop Go, and the Surface Pro X

As part of the sale you can get the Surface Laptop 3 Essentials Bundle for $1,789. Normally, the package would set you back $2,219, so that's $430 in savings. The bundle includes a 512GB SSD model Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan. 

The Surface Laptop 3 is our favorite MacBook Air alternative. The laptop in this deal has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 1.2-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. 

As we praise in our Surface Laptop 3 review, it has an elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We were also blown away by its overall solid performance. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a capable productivity laptop and peace of mind. 

If you're on a smaller budget, as an alternative you can get the Surface Laptop Go for $550 ($100 off). It boasts a stylish, premium design, class-leading keyboard, and great-looking display. It's a suitable Surface device for work, school, and everything in between.

Whether you're looking for a notebook for dad, a recent grad or for yourself, check out Microsoft's Surface deals below. 

Microsoft Memorial Day deals

This deal takes $430 off Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop 3. This slim and stylish machine has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 1.2-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It includes a 15-month subscription of Microsoft 365 personal and 2-years of Microsoft accidental damage coverage.

The Microsoft's pre-Memorial Day sale slashes $100 off the Surface Laptop Go. This machine is configured with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

For a limited time, save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures that you're always connected.