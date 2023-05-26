Memorial Day weekend deals: Save up to $300 on the Samung Galaxy Tab S8

Memorial Day weekend deals feature amazing discounts on today's top-rated electronics. Two of the best Memorial Day deals on tablets right now knocks up to $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. Currently, Amazon has the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on sale for $599. It typically costs $899, so you're getting a $300 discount. This is the cheapest it's ever been and one of the best Memorial Day Samsung device deals you can get.

If you want the biggest display of the Tab S8 series, the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra just dropped to $949 ($150 off) at Best Buy.

Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $599 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at Amazon. It packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tablet in this deal packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the best Android tablet to buy. Period. It boasts a large, 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core processor and 8GB of RAM. There's also 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and a high-capacity 10,090mAH battery on board.

A formidable productivity tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus supports a detachable keyboard (sold separately) and multi-windows via Samsung DeX. It also ships with an S Pen which opens up a whole new world of nifty features for taking notes, sketching and drawing.

We reviewed the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and loved its bright, vivid display, solid performance, and nifty S Pen. We also praise its excellent cameras and long battery of life of almost 13 hours. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars from us. It's the Editor's Choice Android tablet. We expect the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus in this deal to be on par.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Happy customers love the tablet's thin, premium design and crisp, vibrant display. Others praise the high volume and good, balanced sound of the Galaxy Tab 8 Plus' quad-speakers.

At 1.27 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.2 inches, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches) and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus (1.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches).

Now up to $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are the best premium Android tablets. Period. So if you're shopping around a for a new tablet for work, school and everything else, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Memorial Day deals on tablets and more are in full swing. Be sure to visit our Memorial Day sale 2023 hub for the best savings on must-have tech.