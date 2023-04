Mac mini M2 hits cheapest price yet —now $110 off at Amazon

The Mac mini M2 chip just hit its cheapest price ever. For a limited time, you can get yourself a Mac mini M2 with 512GB SSD for $689 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $799, so that's $110 in savings. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this Mac mini has never been cheaper.

We're been tracking Apple deals closely and this is one of the best we've seen this year.

Mac mini M2 deal

Apple Mac mini M2 512GB: $799 $689 @ Amazon

Now $110 off, the Apple Mac mini M2 has never been chepaer. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M2, this compact computer is a powerhouse.

Apple's Mac mini M2 is one of the best compact desktop PCs for minimalists. The Mac mini on sale is powered by Apple's M2 8-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM with a 10-core GPU. Your important files are stored on the PCs 512GB SSD.

Apple Mac mini M2 review , we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its its great performance, sleek, compact design and affordable price. It's the Editors' Choice mini PC.

We tested its performance by just about throwing everything and the kitchen sink at it. Our reviewer opened 65 Google Chrome tabs, a bunch of Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations, a few YouTube videos, Twitter, and Facebook. For good measure, we even tossed in a few news websites — and guess what? The Mini didn’t stutter or stammer.In our lab's Geekbench 5.5 overall performance test, the Mac Mini M2 scored 9,048. During the Handbrake test, it took the Mac Mini M2 6 minutes and 46 minutes to transcode a 4K video to 1080p.

Like M2-driven MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini M2 runs on macOS Ventura optimized for performance. This smooth and intuitive operating system distributes tasks between the performance and efficiency cores. It also employs power management features to deliver optimal endurance.

Living up to its name, the Mac Mini M2 measures 7.8 x 7.8 x 1.4 inches and weighs a mere 2.6 pounds. That's lighter than many of today's laptops and small enough to fit in a backpack or purse. Port-wise, the Mac Mini M2 supplies you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB Type A Ports, an HDMI port, and Ethernet port. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack built-in.

So if you're looking for a mini PC that doesn't hog up too much workspace, the Mac mini M2 is a wise choice.