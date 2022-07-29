M2 MacBook Pro sees its first discount — save $200 on Apple's latest pro laptop

The new M2 MacBook Pro gets its first discount this week following its June 24 release date. If price has you hesitant about picking up Apple's new MacBook, this deal is just for you.

Currently, Best Buy has the M2 MacBook Pro on sale for $1099 (opens in new tab). It typically sells for $1,299, so that's $200 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this new MacBook release. It's also one of the best MacBook deals of the season.

Save $200 on the new M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

Apple's M2 MacBook Pro is the best laptop for power-users from creators, to college students to business pros. The base model packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory for fluid multitasking and 3x faster transcoding.

For connecting external devices, the M2 MacBook Pro supplies you with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we like its stellar overall and gaming performance, super-fast SSD and great webcam. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

We tested its might by opening up 50 Google Chrome tabs. Some were running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets and Twitch. Naturally, the MacBook Pro's brawny M2 chip had it chugging along, lag free.

In our lab, the M2 MacBook Pro notched a high mark of 8,911 in Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests. This beats the 4,215 premium laptop and its predecessor, the M1 MacBook Pro which scored 5,882. It also crushed the Dell XPS 13's score of 5,365 (Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU).

Battery-wise our Laptop Mag Battery Test places the M2 MacBook Pro among today's laptops with the best battery life. It endured an astonishing 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

With a weight of 3 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches dimensions-wise, the M2 MacBook Pro is on par with its industry rivals. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches), HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)’s (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5-inches).