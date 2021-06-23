Logitech gaming mouse is more than half off in exciting Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2021 is nearly over, but there are a few things you can snag before the wonderful deals halt their onslaught. If you're in the market for a gaming mouse during this Prime Day season, we recommend considering the Logitech G502 Hero.

Right now, the Logitech G502 Hero is on sale for $38 at Amazon. That's $42 off of the original price, making it more than half off during this sale.

Logitech G502 Hero

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $80 now $38 @ Amazon

The performance of the Logitech G502 SE is undeniably incredible. This wired gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels. At $42 off, it's one of the best gaming mice you can buy.View Deal

The Logitech G502 Hero boasts a 25K sensor, and can manage a DPI of anywhere from 100 to 25,600. There are also 11 customizable buttons, which is more than enough for most gamers to ideally suit their mice for specific games.

There are even adjustable weights to customize how the mouse feels to move. Something lighter might be helpful for those who need to be quick, while something heavier might be helpful for those who need to be precise.