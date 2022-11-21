Live
Black Friday Gaming deals LIVE: $60 off Xbox Series S, cheap Nintendo Switch OLED and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday gaming deals available right now!
The Black Friday gaming deals are particularly incredible this year, as we're seeing savings across the latest consoles, games and even the most powerful gaming laptops. That is why we have this handy little live blog to document all the best savings when they drop — giving you a fighting chance of picking up the big ones before they go out of stock.
Now, what do we mean when we say "particularly incredible?" Put simply, we're at quite the inflection point in gaming. The past couple of years have been decent, but they don't compare, because of two key reasons: we have settled into the new console generation and for PC gamers, new laptop GPUs are just around the corner.
With two years under the belt of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, we are starting to see big savings on the games, along with a couple of sneaky console deals, which in turn drives the price of the Nintendo Switch down further. And then we turn our attention to the NVIDIA RTX 40 Series cards, that pre-empt the inevitable drop of a Laptop edition — meaning the current 30 Series gaming laptops are being sold at shockingly low prices.
Black Friday gaming deals live right now
- Xbox Series S:
$299$239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) — £249£189 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
- Backbone One:
$99$74 @ Backbone (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Up to $700 off Alienware laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle:
$469$349 @ Meta (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off Nintendo Switch, PS5 games and more (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Frontiers:
$59$29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) — £54£28 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
- Steam: Up to 90% off Steam games (opens in new tab)
Asus ROG Flow X13 at its lowest price ever — now under $1,000!
Asus ROG Flow X13:
$1,599 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Asus is known for making the best gaming laptops on the market, and the Asus ROG Flow X13 is no different. This 13-inch portable powerhouse packs plenty of heat under the hood: an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Oh, and not to mention its optional proprietary connector to use an RTX 3080-armed ROG XG Mobile external GPU to boost its performance even further.
In our Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we were blown away by its head-turning, versatile design, great gaming and overall performance, and excellent battery life. It gives gamers versatility, power, endurance, and innovation in one gorgeous chassis, and even though its 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) 120Hz touch display could be brighter, it still doesn't disappoint.
The AMD Ryzen 9 CPU tears through almost all tasks with ease and the RTX 3050 Ti packs the graphical prowess to tackle most games at high detail with a smooth 60 fps. What's more, the ROG Flow X13 in this deal comes with a next-gen Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, meaning you can expect even greater performance than the one in our review.
If you're looking for a portable gaming laptop, don't miss out on this Asus ROG Flow X13 for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)!
Save $60 on the outstanding Xbox Series S!
- Xbox Series S:
$299$239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
As you already know, this is the low-cost alternative to Microsoft’s monster: the Xbox Series X. It packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units, and 512GB of storage.
Our own Jason England is still a huge fan of the pint-sized console after almost two years of having it alongside his PS5, which you can read about in his Xbox Series S long-term review. If you want to make the most of it, read his guide about how to transform it into one of the best emulators you can get.
With Xbox Game Pass you will never run out of new and classic games to play on the Xbox Series S and currently available for just $239 on Amazon (opens in new tab) this is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen on the base console with a controller and an HDMI cable.
Yikes! You can already get Sonic Frontiers for half price
- Sonic Frontiers:
$59$29 @ Amazon (US) (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Frontiers:
£54£28 @ Amazon (UK) (opens in new tab)
Sonic Frontiers is already available at up to $30 off in the US (opens in new tab) and £27 off in the UK (opens in new tab). Shout-out to those who bought it for full price 13 days ago!
Now I get it. It's a little weird that we're starting this live blog with a game that I, personally, didn't like. But it has been fascinating to see just how divisive this game has been in the final reviews — from those who felt the same as me, to those who found plenty of enjoyment.
It's clear a lot of people are loving it, and I'd be wrong to let my judgment cloud what is, on paper, a good deal. Though it may sting for those who paid the full cost under two weeks ago, when this game launched.
