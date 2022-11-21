Black Friday Gaming deals LIVE: $60 off Xbox Series S, cheap Nintendo Switch OLED and more

The Black Friday gaming deals are particularly incredible this year, as we're seeing savings across the latest consoles, games and even the most powerful gaming laptops. That is why we have this handy little live blog to document all the best savings when they drop — giving you a fighting chance of picking up the big ones before they go out of stock.

Now, what do we mean when we say "particularly incredible?" Put simply, we're at quite the inflection point in gaming. The past couple of years have been decent, but they don't compare, because of two key reasons: we have settled into the new console generation and for PC gamers, new laptop GPUs are just around the corner.

With two years under the belt of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, we are starting to see big savings on the games, along with a couple of sneaky console deals, which in turn drives the price of the Nintendo Switch down further. And then we turn our attention to the NVIDIA RTX 40 Series cards, that pre-empt the inevitable drop of a Laptop edition — meaning the current 30 Series gaming laptops are being sold at shockingly low prices.