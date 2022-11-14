Lenovo Yoga 7i gets $820 price cut in early Black Friday Deal

Lenovo's 2022 Yoga 7i 2-in-1 notebook is powered by Intel's latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPU. And thanks to early Black Friday deals at Lenovo, it's at its best price yet.

Currently, Lenovo's Black Friday sale offers the Lenovo Yoga 7i for $1,039 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "YOGABFNOW". At regular price, this laptop would set you back $1859, so you're saving a whopping $820. This is the the lowest price we've tracked for this release and one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch Laptop: $1,859 $1,039 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $820 on the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 via coupon, "YOGABFNOW". Great for school or work, it's powerful, secure and durable. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touch display, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Intel's Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

The laptop in this early Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touch screen, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It houses an Intel Arc A370M GPU for graphics handling with 4GB of dedicated memory. An optional Active Pen lets you write and draw with pinpoint precision

Although we didn't test this laptop, the latest Lenovo Yoga 7i reviews average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Lenovo. Satisfied customers rave over the laptop's stylish design, beautiful screed, and powerful performance. We reviewed the previous model 11th gen Intel-powered 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i. It earned a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us for its powerful performance, premium design, and colorful display. We were also impressed by its solid speakers and 12-and-a-half-hour battery life.

Weighing in at 4.2 pounds and 0.8 x 14.2 x 9.8 inches, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is more portable than the competition. It's lighter than the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 (4.7 pounds, 0.7 x 14.0 x 9.8-inches and Asus ROG X16 Flow (4.6 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Acer Swift 3 16 (3.9 pounds, 14.5 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Yoga 7i sports a nice selection of ports. It has 2 x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, and 1 x headphone/mic combo.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a solid buy if you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for school or work.

Black Friday 2022 is officially on Nov. 25 and we're tracking early holiday discounts on laptops. For the best deals far, browse our Black Friday laptop deals hub.