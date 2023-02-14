Lenovo Presidents' Day sale 2023: Up to 81% off ThinkPad and more

Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale (opens in new tab) sneak peek takes up to 81% off laptops, tablets and PC accessories. If you didn't get that device you wanted for the holidays or want to refresh your gadgets, Presidents' Day is your best bet at savings. Lenovo is now slashing prices on its best-selling ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops and Legion gaming rigs.

As part of the sale, you can snap up the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,119 via coupon, "BYOTHINKP2023". That's 50% off its normal price of $2,399 so you're saving over $1,000. If you're looking for early discounts, it's one of the Presidents' Day laptop deals to ship now.

This 10th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop affords you a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Ensuring speedy file transfers and ample storage, it's outfitted with a 256GB solid state drive. Big on privacy and security, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features webcam privacy shutter and supports biometrics unlocking.

Lenovo Presidents' Day deals aren't limited to laptops. For a limited time, save up to 46% on Lenovo tablets and up to 50% off computer monitors and Moto Series G smartphones.

Presidents' Day is on Feb. 20 and Lenovo Presidents' Day deals start now. Browse our favorite discounts below and shop Lenovo's entire sale at Lenovo. com.

Lenovo Presidents' Day sale deals

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5: $919 $169 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's Presidents' Day sale knocks 81% off the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 via coupon, "THINKEDUSAVINGS". This ultra-rugged laptop is great for students thanks to its light yet super durable design. And with a rated battery life of up to 12 hours, it lasts throughout a day of classes and then some. This laptop features a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics 600 and 128GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga AMD: $2,599 $849 @ Lenovo

Save 67% on the ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1- laptop via "THINKLEXCLUSIVE". If you're looking for a flexible, affordable business laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the ThinkPad L13 Yoga doesn't disappoint. This notebook has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and a massive 1TB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i: $1,699 $999 @ Lenovo

Save $670 (40%) on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i via coupon, "FEBDEAL". It packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price. Thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2: $3,039 $1,063 @ Lenovo

Save 65% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 business laptop via coupon, "THINK4PREZ2". This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 2.6-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 Evo vPro 4-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $2,399 $1,119 @ Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: $399 $289 @ Lenovo

Save $110 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. It has an 11.2-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1536) OLED display, 2.6-GHz MediaTek Kompanio 1300T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD-explandable storage. Dolby Vision and quad Dolby Atmos speakers make it great for gaming and streaming content

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3: $189 $149 @ Lenovo

Save $40 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. It features 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for all your content consumption needs. Under the hood is a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also sports an 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.