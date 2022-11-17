Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $99 in this crazy Black Friday deal

Finding laptops for under $100 is what Black Friday 2022 is all about, and if you're on the hunt for an incredibly affordable deal, this $99 Chromebook is what you're after.



Right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is just $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab). Down from an already eye-catching $229, you can save $130 on this reliable notebook made for fast browsing and watching hours of entertainment on its 14-inch display, thanks to its excellent battery life. All that for under $100? That's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around.



We've already seen some stellar price cuts on Chromebooks, including this HP Chromebook 11 that's just $79 and even this premium Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i cut down to its lowest price. We've got plenty more offers worth checking out in our Black Friday laptop deals live blog, but for a notebook that will only set you back $99, read on.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: $229 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Down to just $99, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is worth checking out. With a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC internal storage, and a 14-inch HD (1366x768) display, this is a great option for basic tasks like web browsing, watching your favorite shows, and checking on emails.

If you're in need of a laptop for getting basic tasks done, such as working in Google Docs, surfing the web, replying to emails, and streaming your favorite shows, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook will do the trick. Equipped with a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC internal storage, and a 14-inch HD (1366x768) display, you'll have no trouble getting light tasks done on this reliable notebook.



With its narrow-bezel, anti-glare 14-inch display and stereo speakers, expect to watch all manner of entertainment on YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and more. And, thanks to its excellent battery life rated at over 10 hours, this Chromebook can last.



It's a great laptop for students who need to jot down notes (and, of course, for all that binge-watching). Plus, Google's lightweight ChromeOS ensures near-instant startups and snappy performance.



This particular model comes in Abyss Blue and weighs a light 2.87 pounds, making it a great portable machine to slip into your laptop bag. It may not be a powerhouse, but for under $100, you can't go wrong if you're in need of a light machine to get casual jobs done.



If you're in need of something packing a bit more heat under the hood, check out the best Black Friday laptop deals.