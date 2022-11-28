Make haste! The $79 Chromebooks in this Cyber Monday deal are selling out fast.

Cyber Monday is almost over, but we're still seeing plenty of great deals on today's top tech. And out of everything, Chromebooks are seeing some of the highest discounts of the year.

HP’s Chromebook 11 is still just $79 (opens in new tab) over at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale (opens in new tab). We're surprised this is still in stock, because this is the lowest price you'll find for a laptop during any time of the year!

Arguably one of the best budget Chromebooks you can buy right now, the HP Chromebook 11 just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 11: $259 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This incredible Cyber Monday Chromebook deal takes $180 off the HP Chromebook 11 (11A-NB0013DX) — its biggest markdown yet. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.6-GHz AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a solid choice if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing, and managing emails.

Now obviously, this isn't a top-of-the-line computer. You may be looking at the spec list and asking yourself: what can I actually use this for?

If you need something for gaming or processor-heavy tasks, then this is not the one for you. But the answer to this question is basic productivity and casual entertainment such as going down YouTube wormholes or browsing reddit forums. This little machine can — and will gladly — handle all of that easily.

It's why we can confidently call this a great laptop for students, as its comfortable keyboard makes it perfect for writing essays, and the full-array of connectivity allows for plugging in headphones or speakers, for whatever the occasion calls for.

For connecting peripherals, the Chromebook 11 supplies you with a USB 2.0 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.1), a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a microSD slot on board for storing and transferring files.

Plus, with 32GB of storage and 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage, you have all the space you need to create documents or store photos. And with Google's ChromeOS, which is known for being lightweight and quick, startup is snappy and performance a breeze.

Its also incredibly portable, weighing 2.4 pounds and measuring 7.6 x 11.2 x 0.7 inches. It's thinner and lighter than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (0.8 inches thick, 2.8 pounds) and nearly on par with the Samsung Chromebook 4 0.7 inches thick, 2.6 pounds).

Simply put, the HP Chromebook 11 is an affordable option if you want a small, basic laptop for casual use.

Cyber Monday is still happening and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.