Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 falls to $299 in 1-Day Amazon deal

Amazon Epic Daily Deals offers a capable 2-in-1 Chromebook for an incredibly low price. If you're in the market for a flexible yet affordable laptop, this deal is for you.

Today only, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for just $299. That's $150 off its normal price of $429 and its lowest price to date. This is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: was $429 now $299 Amazon

This Amazon Epic Daily Deal takes $130 on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 — its biggest discount ever. It has a 360-hinge design that lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. In our Chromebook Flex 5 review, we loved its flexible 2-in-1 design, exceptional keyboard and webcam privacy shutter. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. This deal ends on October 6.View Deal

In our Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review, we loved its flexible 2-in-1 design, touch screen with pen support and exceptional keyboard. We are also fans of its webcam privacy shutter. We gave the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

When it comes to performance, the Chromebook Flex is well suitable for multitasking. In one test, we launched 31 Google Chrome browser tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos. Alongside these running tasks, we opened up Google Docs and the Chromebook never stuttered or slowed down.

With a weight of 2.97 pounds and measuring 2.2 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Flex 5 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the HP Chromebook x360 12b (2.98 pounds) and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds).

For your connectivity needs, the Chromebook Flex 5 supplies you with two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port. It also has a headset jack as well as a microSD card slot for easy file transfers and storage.

Now at its lowest price yet, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is an incredible value. It's a solid pick if you're looking for a flexible 2-in-1 laptop that doesn't cost a fortune.

This deal ends on October 6.