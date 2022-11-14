Lenovo Black Friday deals 2022: Up to 78% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, and Yoga laptops

Lenovo Black Friday deals slash up to 78% off its family of top-rated laptops. Right now, save big premium Lenovo ThinkPad X, X1, and T series laptops (opens in new tab). Pricing starts at $949 if you're shopping the best Black Friday laptop deals under $1,000.

What's more, Lenovo's Black Friday price guarantee means the price will not go any lower between now and Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,367 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "THINKBFDEALDAYS1". Normally $2,909, That's a massive $1,542 in savings and one of the Black Friday laptop deals you can get now. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400 nit display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512B SSD.

Though we didn't test this latest model, in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we praise its slim, lightweight, durable design, class-leading keyboard, and powerful 11th gen Intel performance. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign. We expect the X1 Carbon Gen 10 to be on par if not better, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

And that's just one of the many bargains among Lenovo's early Black Friday deals. See our favorite discounts from Lenovo's sale below. Quantities typically sell out fast, so don't hesitate.

Black Friday 2022 which is on Nov. 25 with more huge savings on today's best laptops in tow. For the best tech deals in town, browse our Black Friday laptop deals roundup.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: $865 $539 @ Lenovo

Save $200 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 via coupon, "IDEABFNOW". Its large FHD display and Dolby Audio makes movies and shows come to life. The laptop's webcam privacy shutter prevents prying eyes from spying. This machine packs a 17.3 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro: $1,285 $804 @ Lenovo

Save $480 on the The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro via coupon, "IDEABFNOW". This laptop sports a 16-inch, (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS 6-core CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. This system's 1TB SSD facilitates fast transfers and large file storage.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch Laptop: $1,859 $1,039 @ Lenovo

Save $820 on the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 via coupon, "YOGABFNOW". Great for school or work, it's powerful, secure and durable. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touch display, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Intel's Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Lenovo Slim 7 14: $1,259 $819 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, save $440 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 via coupon. "IDEABFNOW". This thin and lightweight gaming laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. Windows 11 Pro 64-powered, the Lenovo Slim 7 is more-than-capable machine at crushing day-to-day processor-intensive tasks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: $3,659 $1,699 @ Lenovo

Save 53% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL2022". Powerd by Window Pro 64-it's one of the best MacBook alternatives for business professionals. This laptop's specs consist of a stunning 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 400 nit display, 11th gen Intel Core i7-10850H 6-core CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 T GPUi, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 RTX 3070: $2,199 $1,549 @ Lenovo

Save $650 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 AMD gaming laptop via coupon "BLACKFRIDAYGAME". This gaming laptop has a 300 nit bright 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display. 3.2-GHz 1AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.