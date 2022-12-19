Last minute gifts under $50: Sony PS5 DualSense controller drops to lowest price ever

If you're looking for a spare controller for that PS5 console you finally bought or a last minute Christmas gift, listen up. Right now, the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (opens in new tab) is just $49 at Walmart. That's $26 in savings, given it normally costs $75. This is the PS5 controller's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year.

Although this order is expected to arrive by Christmas, you may also pick up your order at a Walmart near you today.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.

Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience. For example, when you're playing God of War Ragnarök, each of you'll feel the rumble during battle. Additionally, the PS5 DualSense works on gaming laptops and PCs, with some haptic feedback-enabled games.

Design-wise, the DualSense controller looks more like the latest Xbox controller more than the DualShock4. Although it retains the same button layout, the DualSense controller has a taller stance and sharper handles.

Act fast to snag the PS5 DualSense wireless controller for its best price yet.