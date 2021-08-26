Labor Day sale preview: Save $200 on Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3060 graphics

Lenovo's Labor Day sale preview takes up to 56% off select Lenovo laptops. During the sale, you can save big on our favorite AMD Ryzen-charged RTX 3060 gaming notebook.

One standout deal is the 2021 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,499. Normally, this gaming laptop would set you back $1,699, so that's a $200 discount. This is its biggest discount yet and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the summer.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $1,699, now $1,499 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is $200 off. It earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and excellent overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. View Deal

Besides gaming, the Legion 5 Pro is also one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. The laptop configuration we recommend has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and houses a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were floored by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display which delivers 500nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. The Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, the laptop's AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware performed well. We bombarded it with 32 Microsoft Edge tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos and a pair were streaming Twitch. With these running in the background, the laptop quickly loaded up websites. Even when we added a soccer game stream into the mix, there was no sign of slowing down.

Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.4 x 1.1 inches, the Legion 5 Pro is more portable than its main competitors. It's lighter than Acer's Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches) and Asus' ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (6.6 pounds, 13.9 x 10.2 x 1 inches).

Simply put, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a wise choice if you're looking for a PC to handle heavy productivity and gaming.