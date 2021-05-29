Best RTX 30 Series laptop deals

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series gaming laptops are as attractive as they are pricey. Unfortunately, deals are incredibly rare and hard to come by for various reasons.

However, we know a thing or two about finding the best gaming laptop deals and that includes sniffing out those featuring the latest and greatest GeForce GPUs.

As you can read in our beginner’s guide to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 , each chip, from the mid-range RTX 3060 to the all-powerful RTX 3080, packs seriously slick graphical capability to run even the more intensive games with ray tracing turned on and the settings set to Ultra.

That’s why they are so highly in demand, which, along with the worldwide chip shortage, explains the rarity of deals. But don’t count out your luck just yet, as we’ve found some decent discounts on gaming laptops with RTX 30 graphics that offer serious value for the money.

Best RTX 3060 laptop deals

MSI GF65: just $999 @ Best Buy

This is a good place to start for any gamer looking for a portable rig for under a thousand dollars. The MSI GF65 offers an RTX 3060 GPU, alongside a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a 15.6-inch, 1080p at 144Hz display up top.View Deal

Dell G15: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ Dell

A little extra investment gets you this powerful gaming laptop with a $250 price cut. Up top, you’ll find a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $2,299 @ Razer

Want to splurge? Maybe you want to go OP on the rest of the components around the RTX 3060. That’s where the advanced Razer Blade 15 comes in with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. All of this is packed into a sleek design with a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199 now $1,149 @ Newegg

The Gigabyte G5 KC offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-10500H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Alongside this, you can enjoy Nahimic 3D audio for immersive gaming.View Deal

Best RTX 3070 laptop deals

Asus TUF Dash F15: just $1,499 @ Best Buy

The first big step up for graphical prowess is to the RTX 3070, which is featured in the Asus TUF Dash F15, alongside an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This makes for a powerful all-rounder.View Deal

HP Omen 15: $1,749 @ Best Buy

The HP Omen sports a sleek design, which houses a bright 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, there is a generous amount of I/O on here including Gigabit Ethernet.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $2,699 @ Razer

A $400 premium over the RTX 3060-armed Razer Blade 15 Advanced gets you a real enthusiast’s powerhouse. Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a buttery smooth 360Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Newegg

A creator-centric prosumer laptop with enough horsepower under the hood for real gaming performance, the Gigabyte Aero 15 offers a Pantone-certified 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the power pairing of RTX 3070 graphics and an Intel Core i7-10870H GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Best RTX 3080 laptop deals

Alienware M15 R4: was $2,849 now $2,547 @ Dell

And now, the cream of the crop. The top of the line. The RTX 3080. This is where some surprisingly good savings can be found, like this one on the Alienware M15 R4 — offering a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1.5TB of on-board NVMe storage.View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard: $2,299 @ Newegg

This MSI sale has no discount, but it’s a seriously good value for the money given what you get here. The MSI GP66 Leopard features a 15.6-inch, FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 17G: was $2,699 now $2,599 @ Newegg

This is a beast, with an impressive $100 discount. Alongside the RTX 3080 GPU, the Gigabyte Aorus offers an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, a beefy 32GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 1TB PCIe SSD, alongside a bezel-free 17-inch, 1080p panel with a 300Hz refresh rate.View Deal