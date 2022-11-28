Killer Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $950 off MSI Creator 17 with RTX 3060 GPU

Cyber Monday deals at Amazon are now live with jaw-dropping discounts on select laptops. If you want a pro laptop for photo editing, video editing and gaming, this deal will resonate with you. Amazon currently offers the MSI Creator 17 laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $950 price cut off the laptop's normal price of $2,349.

Out of all the Cyber Monday gaming deals we've tracked so far, this is one of the best — hands down.

(opens in new tab) MSI Creator 17: $2,349 $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $950 on the MSI Creator 17. This is one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. It features a 17.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K 120hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3060 GPU, and 512GB SSD. Expect powerful, lag-free performance and fast response times whether you're in workflow or gaming mode.

MSI's Creator 17 is one of the best laptops to buy and a formidable MacBook alternative. Built for creators, the Creator 17 is tested and optimized to run Adobe software including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and more.

We didn't test it ourselves, however, MSI Creator 17 reviews from Amazon customers rate it 4 out of 5 stars. One owner prefers it over a MacBook for running their small business. Others had good things to say about the laptop's overall performance while playing demanding games like Guild Wars 2, Final Fantasy, and Torchlight.

Design-wise, the Creator 17 is premium and minimalist. And sharing projects with colleagues and clients is easy thanks to Creator 17's 180-degree lay-flat hinge, flip-n-share function.

If you're a content maker on the hunt for a new laptop, the MSI Creator 17 is worth considering.