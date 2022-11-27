Amazon Cyber Monday deals are now live — save $200 on the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $200 on the Lenovo Flex 5 convertible

Lenovo Flex 5 laptop
(Image credit: Lenovo )

The Lenovo Flex 5 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy and this Amazon Cyber Monday deal drops it a stellar price. 

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Flex 5 for just $599 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $799, so you're saving $200 and snagging it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals from Amazon's sale.

Lenovo Flex 5: $799 (opens in new tab)

Lenovo Flex 5: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200 on the Lenovo Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. It's configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Lenovo's Flex 5 features a 360-hinge design that transforms from laptop to tablet to presentation mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and is powered by a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. There's a 512GB solid state drive on board for fast file downloads and storage. 

While we didn't test this AMD model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Intel review, we liked its solid performance, audio quality and responsive keyboard. We were also fond of its long battery life and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. 

For your day-to-day connectivity needs, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 is outfitted with a nice array of ports. You get two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery, and an HDMI port. You're also supplied with a headphone/mic combo jack and 4-in-1 card reader. 

Now $200 off and at its best price yet, the Lenovo Flex 5 is an excellent choice if you want a powerful, versatile laptop.

Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28 and retailers are kicking off deals now. For more deals like this, visit our Cyber Monday 2022 hub. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  