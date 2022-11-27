Amazon Cyber Monday deals are now live — save $200 on the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1

The Lenovo Flex 5 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy and this Amazon Cyber Monday deal drops it a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Flex 5 for just $599 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $799, so you're saving $200 and snagging it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals from Amazon's sale.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 5: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Lenovo Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. It's configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get.

Lenovo's Flex 5 features a 360-hinge design that transforms from laptop to tablet to presentation mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and is powered by a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. There's a 512GB solid state drive on board for fast file downloads and storage.

While we didn't test this AMD model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Intel review, we liked its solid performance, audio quality and responsive keyboard. We were also fond of its long battery life and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

For your day-to-day connectivity needs, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 is outfitted with a nice array of ports. You get two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery, and an HDMI port. You're also supplied with a headphone/mic combo jack and 4-in-1 card reader.

Now $200 off and at its best price yet, the Lenovo Flex 5 is an excellent choice if you want a powerful, versatile laptop.

Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28 and retailers are kicking off deals now. For more deals like this, visit our Cyber Monday 2022 hub.