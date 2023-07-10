We're hours away from Prime Day 2023 and I just found the Nintendo Switch Prime Day deal I was looking for at Best Buy instead of Amazon. This is precisely why I advise my fellow bargain shoppers to compare prices across retailers. This week's Best Buy Black Friday in July sale Prime Day rivaling Nintendo Switch deals to take on Amazon's big summer sale.

This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals of the summer so far.

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure: $79 $49 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure game for Nintendo Switch. At just under $50, it's at its lowest price yet. It's one of the best games to help you lose weight. You'll burn calories playing games that make you jog, sprint, and jump in place. The Ring Fit adventure rarely goes on sale, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.

Ring Fit Adventure is a fast and exciting workout RPG that beats going to the gym. It's ideal for anyone looking for a fun and creative way to sweat.

Ring Fit Adventure comes with a Leg Strap to slide your Switch Joy-Cons into and a flexible Ring-Con flexible hoop. During the game's obstacle course-like adventure, you'll push and pull the ring's dual padded grips to gather coins, blast obstacles, and float into the air. While all that sounds fun, it's genuinely a fast way to break a sweat.

As an alternative to the obstacle course, Ring Fit Adventure has custom, performance-tracking exercise routines and mini-games. Crate Crasher, for example, makes you squeeze the Ring-Con rapidly, generating wind gusts to blow down stacked wooden boxes.

Although Ring Fit Adventure can't fully replace traditional workouts, it's a great way to burn calories at home.

