Hurry! This huge Pokémon Arceus Legends pre-order deal will be gone soon: Daily Deals

Massive pre-order deals are the recipe of the day!

Today's best deals are massive pre-order savings on Pokémon Arceus Legends, Horizon Forbidden West and more.

Not only that, but you can save 6% on the brand new colours of PS5 Dualsense controller, £140 off the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and the much sought after Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock!

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo
Save 6% on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in this brand new colour. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo
Save 6% on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in this brand new colour. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.

MacBook Pro (M1/8GB/256GB): was £1,299 now £1,159 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro (M1/8GB/256GB): was £1,299 now £1,159 @ Amazon
On the surface of it, differences are minimal between this MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. But thanks to an impeccable thermal management system, this machine is capable of so much more, as you can read in our MacBook Pro M1 review. With the addition of a fan, the Pro can handle processor-intensive tasks on a more sustained basis than the Air, and the bigger chassis gives this a far better battery performance.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: £309 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: £309 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED back in stock. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 