Top-rated Samsung 75-inch Q60B 4K QLED TV just dropped $400 in flash deal

The Samsung Discover Event ushers in the spring with huge discounts on select QLED TVs. One flash deal drops the price of one of Samsung's top-rated 4K Smart TVs to a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 75-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV for $999 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $1,399 so that's a whopping $400 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this big screeen. This is one of the best TV deals from Samsung's sale. This flash deal ends at March 20 at 4 p.m. ET, so act fast!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 75" QLED 4K TV: $1,399 $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

During the Samsung Discover Event, you'll save $400 on the 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound. This deal ends at March 20 at 4 p.m. ET.

Samsung's Q60B is one of the best QLED TVs around. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. It features a fast Quantum Processor Lite, 4K upscaling, dual LED backlights and Quantum HDR. This simply means you'll see your favorite movies and TV shows come to life in amazing tones and with rich color and contrast.

What's more, the TV's slim, stylish laser-beam inspired profile complements any décor.

Although we didn't get to test this TV, Samsung Q60B reviews from customers average 4.7 out of 5- stars at Samsung. Happy customers praise the television's outstanding picture quality and sharp, vibrant colors. Others like the TV's mirroring feature for streaming videos from just about any mobile device from a Galaxy phone to MacBook.

This Samsung Discover Event flast deal ends soon, so act fast.