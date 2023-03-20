Samsung Discover Event 2023: Spring savings start now

The Samsung Discover Event (opens in new tab) starts now with epic spring savings sitewide. From now through March 26, save big on Samsung's best laptops (opens in new tab), phones (opens in new tab), tablets, wearables (opens in new tab) and more.

Today's deal of the day knocks up to $850 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab) with eligible trade-in. Normally $1,380, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could potentially drop to just $450 if you receive the maximum trade-in value. Samsung is sweetening the deal even more with $100 credit to spend on Galaxy S23 accessories or another Samsung device. This is one of the best phone deals you can get right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 256GB of storage. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, it earned a solid overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award We found its bright, vivid display and game-changing Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 CPU impressive. We also liked the phone's advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices.

Throughout Samsung's Discover Event, new deals roll out each day alongside limited time flash deals. These deals go by fast, so if you see something you like don't hesitate to grab it.

See today's best Samsung Discover Event deals below.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,379 up to $850 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Samsung Discover Event Deal of the Day — Save up to $850 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with eligible trade-in. Plus get $100 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: $450 $369 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Chrombook 2 360. This 2-in-1 Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge, so it easily transforms from laptop to tablet mode. This 12.4-inch Chromebook comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save up to $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 with no trade-in at Samsung. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $599 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 with no trade-in. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $799 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with no trade-in. It boasts a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB: $99 $79 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Now $20 off, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB has never been cheaper. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 from $99 @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Save up to $700 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-in The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 from $104 @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Save up to $145 on the Galaxy Watch 5 with eligible trade-in. This 40mm smartwatch features features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $199 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save up to $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These premium wireless earbuds feature active noise-cancellation, ambient modes, and 360 degree sound with Dolby Atmos.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K: $1,699 $1,099 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $600 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" S95B OLED Smart TV: $2,199 $1,599 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on the Samsung 55 inch Class S95B OLED TV. It features 8.3 million self-lit pixels, and Quantum HDR OLED technology which lets you view movies and shows in optimal detail and color. Dolby Atmos and strategically placed speakers deliver enveloping, 3D sound. What's more, the TV's slim, stylish laser-beam inspired profile complements any décor.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 75" QLED 4K TV: $1,399 $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Flash deal: During the Samsung Discover Event, you'll save $400 on the 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.