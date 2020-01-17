Hurry! Amazon is taking $199 off the 11-inch iPad Pro

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy. If you want a powerful slate that can moonlight as a laptop, this iPad deal at Amazon is just for you.

Amazon currently has the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for $949.99 . That's $199 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Best Buy offers the same price for this model iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 512GB: was $1,149 now $949 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro features a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that gives some laptops a run for their money. For a limited time, the 512GB model is $199 off at Amazon.

The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, A12X Bionic chip, and 512GB of storage.

In our iPad Pro 11-inch review, we liked its super bright display, 13-hour battery life and speedy A12X chip. It earned a 4 out of 5 star raging and the Editor's Choice award for its performance.

At 0.2 inches thick and a mere pound in weight, the iPad Pro is nearly identical in size and shape to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 (0.95 pounds, 0.2 inches). On Geekbench 4 performance tests, the iPad Pro notched a high 17,878. This score beats the Galaxy Tab S6 and almost ties the iPad Pro's 12.9-inch (17,995).

Add the optional Apple Smart Keyboard cover (sold separately) to the iPad Pro and it's capable of replacing your traditional laptop. The Smart Keyboard's biggest perk — and the feature that makes it one of the best iPad Pro keyboard cases — is how light and incredible easy it is to use.

The iPad Pro is a solid device for powerful productivity and entertainment on the run.