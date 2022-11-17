Hurry! AirPods 3 match all-time low at $139

Apple's AirPods 3 are among the best wireless earbuds to buy and today's early Black Friday deal brings them back to their lowest price ever.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation for $139 (opens in new tab). That's $40 in savings from the original retail price and $20-$30 below what you'll typically find them for. This is among the best Black Friday headphone deals.

By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s current price by $30.

(opens in new tab)Now $40 off, the 3rd generation AirPods are at an all-time low price. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the 2nd generation AirPods for $89 (opens in new tab) ($70 off)

In our AirPods 3 review, we loved the earbuds' familiar redesign and extremely comfortable fit. We were also impressed by their audio quality and battery life. We gave the AirPods 3 an overall rating of 4/5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. AirPods 3 feature a new look, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio and Enhanced Find My AirPods.

One of the best features of the AirPods 3 is automatic switching between devices. In one test, our reviewer instantly went from a video meeting on a MacBook Pro 14 to an iPhone 13 Pro Max's music playlist without missing a beat.

As for design, the AirPods 3 look nearly identical to the AirPods Pro. They retain the shiny plastic finish of its predecessors. Just about the only difference between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro is the larger pressure equalization vent on the Pro version.

With a weight of 0.15 ounces and 1.2 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches dimensions-wise, the AirPods 3 are lighter than most earbuds. They're lighter and smaller than the AirPods Pro (0.19 ounces, 1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches). and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (0.17 ounces, 0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches).

At $40 off, the AirPods 3 have never been cheaper.