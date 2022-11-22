HP Pavilion 12th Gen Intel laptop is now $370 off in jaw-dropping Black Friday deal

The HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel laptop is at a steller price during HP's Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get the 512 model HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop for $629 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $999, so that's $370 in savings and a great price for this configuration.

If you require more storage, for $100 more, you can customize this laptop with a capacity of 1TB. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available.

Save $370 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPU. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 is ideal for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a powerful PC. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p matte display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test it, HP Pavilion 15 reviews rate it 4 out of 5-stars at HP. Satisfied owners praise the laptop's beautiful, lightweight design and great value for the price.

For your connectivity needs, the HP Pavilion 15 supplies you with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 1 x HDMI port. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack on board.

At 3.9 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Pavilion 15 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop . It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and on par with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (3.8 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 0.7 inches).

If you're bargain shopping for a laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the HP Pavilion 15 is a wise choice.

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.