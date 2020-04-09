HP Envy 13 deal takes $250 off an excellent college laptop

HP's spring laptop sale includes discounts on some of the industry best laptops. And for a limited time, you can get the HP Envy 13 Wood Edition for a great price.

Currently, you can get the HP Envy 13 2020 (Wood Edition) laptop for $1,049.99 at HP. Traditionally, this laptop retails for $1,299.99 so that's $250 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model HP laptop.

It's also one of the best laptop deals you get today.

The HP Envy 13 (2020, Wood Edition) packs a 13.3.-inch 4K display, a Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GBs of Intel Optane memory. It's now $250 off at HP. View Deal

The new HP Envy 13 Wood Edition is a 4K laptop with a striking design highlighted by a real wood inlay.

It packs a 13.3-inch, 4K display, a Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GBs of Intel Optane memory.

In our HP Envy 13 Wood Edition review, we liked its gorgeous design with real wood panel and bright, vivid 4K display. Although we thought the touchpad could be better, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

When it comes to the design, the HP Envy 13 is a success, beautifully blending a natural walnut surface with dark-toned aluminum. Besides its eye-catching chassis, the laptop has a vivid 13.3-inch, 4K display and a comfortable keyboard.

During testing, the HP Envy 13's quad speakers got loud enough to fill our medium-sized lab. The laptop scored 16,403 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test. It beat the category average (15,995), the previous-gen Envy 13 (15,147; Core i7-8565U) and the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro's score (15,432; Core i7-8565U).

At 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the Envy 13 Wood Edition is the same size and weight as the previous, metal edition. By comparison, it's more portable than the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C940 (12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds). The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro (12.1 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches) is a tad lighter and smaller.

As for ports, the new HP Envy 13 employs a clever "drop-jaw" hinge that allows for two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one on each side of the laptop. It also has a Thunderbolt 3 port, headphone jack and microSD card slot.

If you want a gorgeous looking 4K screen laptop for work and entertainment, you can't go wrong with the HP Envy 13 Wood Edition.