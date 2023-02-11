How to watch Super Bowl 2023 without a cable TV provider

If you're a cord cutter, chances are you want to know how to watch Super Bowl 2023 (opens in new tab)without cable. Luckily for NFL fans and those who want to see Rihanna's halftime show or funny Super Bowl ads, the Big Game airs on FOX this year.

So if you don't have cable TV with your internet plan, there are few ways to watch the live broadcast of Super Bowl 2023. Let's start with the most frugal way — how to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Are you on a tight budget or don't want to fully commit to a monthly streaming service? Get free access to the live TV including the FOX channel for a limited time with streaming services FuboTV (opens in new tab) and YouTube TV (opens in new tab).

Watch the Super Bowl 2023 for free

Open to new subscribers, their free trials are for 7-days and 14-days, respectively. All you need is a valid email address and credit card or PayPal to sign up. There's no risk and you can cancel at any time to avoid getting charged. If you decide to keep FuboTV after the free trial period, monthly plans range from $75/mo. to $95/mo. YouTube TV's current promotion costs $55/mo. ($10/mo. off) for your first 3 months and $65/mo. after those first 90-days.

Sling TV is another cable TV alternative to watch Super Bowl LVII with. For a limited time, get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick (opens in new tab) and $10 off your first month of Sling TV. Bear in mind that while the Fox channel is included in the Sling Blue (opens in new tab) and Orange & Blue base service plans, NFL games on Fox are available in select regions only. Right now, Sling TV is tossing add-on channels like Showtime, Starz and MGM Plus for free.

To claim your free Amazon Fire TV Stick: You'll receive a welcome email from Sling with a unique promo code after placing your order. You'll then use this code to redeem your Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon.com (opens in new tab). Next, just sit back and enjoy half off your first month of Sling TV.

Already own a Fire Stick or other streaming device? As an alternative, save 50% on your first month of Sling TV and pay an introductory price of just $20 for the first month. As an alternative, Sling TV will give you a free HD antenna (valued at $45) when you pay for 2 months of Sling TV outright.

Watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV

Watch on-demand content from your favorite devices at home or on the go and get up to 200 hours of free DVR Plus (valued at $5/mo). Sling TV gives you access to thousands of channels and movies and lets you stream on up to three screens at once.

When we tested the Sling TV app on my PixelBook Go, Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta streamed super smoothly, no matter how catty onscreen conflicts got. The app's Chromecast support makes it easy to cast to any smart TV. Playback was buttery smooth with minimal lag.

So if you want to watch the Super Bowl without cable TV provider, choose the free trial or paid streaming service that is right for you.

As a reminder, the start time of Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. ET and will stream live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.