How to watch Google October event 2022 — Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are near

"How to watch the Made by Google event" is a hot topic for October, as Google is set to fully unveil the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and even a few new additions to the Nest smart home portfolio. There's plenty in store, and you've come to the right place if you're looking to tune in to the live broadcast.



Not only will we find out what the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's next-gen Google Tensor G2 chip delivers, but we'll also learn all there is to know about Google's first-ever smartwatch: The Pixel Watch. Who knows, we may even see a few surprise announcements thrown in (find out everything we expect at the Pixel event).



For the time, date, and where to watch the Made by Google October event, we've got you covered right here.

When is Google October event 2022?

(Image credit: Google)

The Made by Google event will take place on October 6 at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST. As for other regions, check out the event times in different time zones listed below:

San Francisco, California — 7 a.m. PDT

Dallas, Texas — 9 a.m. CDT

Honolulu, Hawaii — 4 a.m. HAST

Halifax, Canada — 11 a.m. ADT

Berlin, Germany — 4 p.m. CEST

Delhi, India — 7:30 p.m. IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 6 p.m. GST

Shanghai, China — 10 p.m. CST

Seoul, South Korea — 11 p.m. KST

Hong Kong — 10 p.m. HKT

How to watch Google October event 2022

You can catch the Google livestream via Google's Event page, where you can also add the event to your calendar so you don't miss it. We recommend watching it here, and these pages are generally the fastest, most synchronous stream.



You can also catch the livestream on the Made by Google YouTube channel. The tech giant recommends anyone watching the livestream outside of the U.S., U.K., and Australia tune in to the live broadcast on YouTube, which you can check out below.

In the meantime, you can get a closer look at the design for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch.

What to expect at Google October event 2022

(Image credit: Google)

What isn't there to expect? Google has flat-out told us what will be announced at the Made by Google event, which is an uncommon move when it comes to big-brand tech launch events.



During the event, Google will give us the full picture of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and additions to the Nest smart home products.



Despite the certainty of some announcements at the Google October event, it isn't uncommon for big brands to pull the rug out from under us and deliver a surprise or two. Is there a third, higher-end Pixel 7 in the works? How about that rumored small Pixel that's expected to be in development? At least we know that updates to smart home accessories will be unveiled — possibly a new Nest Hub or Nest Audio speaker.



We already know the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders will kick off on the day of the event (October 6), which means the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch is likely to follow suit. Rumor has it the devices will ship on October 13, if the recent Amazon listing leak is anything to go by.



For everything you need to know about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with the Pixel Watch, look no further.