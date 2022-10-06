Google October event live blog: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and more

Refresh

(Image credit: @_ziggy on Twitter) In another Pixel Watch leak, we get a glimpse at the smartwatch's bezels, and they're looking fairly large.



Japanese retailer Joshin discussed a 41mm diameter with a 12.3mm thickness, which largely matches up with what we’ve been seeing in rumors and leaks.



As for the display, check out the fitness menu image, for example, and you can see how cramped the display looks when surrounded by that large bezel. In fact, someone did the math in the replies and found that the surround of the display could measure up to 5mm, which leads to a display size of just 31mm.



The bezels may look large, but we're hoping it doesn't affect the overall functionality or look of the Pixel Watch. Just over four hours until we get the full picture. 4/x pic.twitter.com/inTyXkLWnHOctober 5, 2022 See more

(Image credit: Reddit/Suckmyn00dle) Turns out some people may have already got their hands on the Pixel Watch. A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch.



The Reddit user seemingly has the Pixel Watch with a polished silver stainless steel case and a charcoal active band. Suckmyn00dle's Pixel Watch box comes with, of course, the polished silver stainless steel Pixel Watch, a charcoal active band (small and large wristbands), and a USB-C magnetic charging cable. The box notes that the small band fits wrists between 130mm and 175mm; the large band is compatible with wrist sizes between 165mm and 210mm.



The box also unveils that the upcoming Pixel Watch supports GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. On top of that, it can only be paired with a phone running Android 8.0 or newer. The Pixel Watch itself has a 1.18-inch display, sports about 2GB of RAM, and packs 32GB of storage. It should also come pre-installed with Wear OS 3.5. Finally, the Pixel Watch is outfitted with the Samsung Exynos 9118 chip, a four-year-old wearable processor with a dual-core GPU and Mali-T720 GPU.



Will these be the proper specs for the Pixel Watch? Only a few hours until we find out.

(Image credit: Google) Google's first attempt at a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, will be an intriguing announcement. While its price, specs, and battery life are still up in the air, the design of the Pixel Watch has been fully unveiled, along with some features it will boast.



Google is opting for a circular, domed watch face with a rotating crown, and we can expect it to come in an LTE model and Wi-FI model. We can expect the Wi-Fi model to come in a Black case and Obsidian band, a Silver case with a Chalk band, and a Gold case with a Hazel band. As for the LTE model, expect the same Black and Gold options, except with a slightly different Silver case with a Charcoal band.



Feature-wise, there will be a "reimagined" Wear OS experience, which we've seen a few sneak peeks of in Google's teaser video.



It’s clear Google will be pushing its own Apple-like ecosystem, with the Pixel Watch seamlessly connecting to earbuds like the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series, along with “all Pixel and Android phones.” It will also have health and fitness tracking capabilities thanks to Fitbit, along with integrated Google apps like Maps, Assistant, and Wallet.



It will also have features like “Fast Pair”, which seamlessly connects the earbuds, watch, and phones with ease; the ability to control what you’re watching and listening to by playing, pausing, rewinding, and adjusting the volume from the watch; “Find My Device” to help locate your Pixel devices; and it will give you access to your smart home devices from anywhere.



There's a lot to like about the Pixel Watch, but we'll see more of what it can do once it's officially revealed at the launch event.





(Image credit: Google) As for cameras, we may have an inkling about what the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come equipped with — and it looks similar to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.



Tipster Yogesh Brar stated we will likely see the same optics on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro that were used on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It isn’t clear what “optimizations” it may offer, but Google’s camera upgrades may come in the form of software rather than hardware.



To back this up, a developer dug into Google code to reveal camera specs on the Pixel 7. Discovered by developer Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use the same 50MP GN1 main sensor and 12MP IMX381 ultrawide sensor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.



However, the Pixel 7 will apparently be getting one upgrade: an 11MP selfie camera. This is similar to the one found on the Pixel 6 Pro, and will also be used on the 7 Pro, according to the developer.



As for the Pixel 7 Pro, Wojciechowski states the phone will use Samsung’s 48MP GM1 telephoto lens instead of Sony's 48MP IMX586 sensor. That means we’ll see the same 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer lens, with an f/1.85 aperture and 1.2µm pixel width, and 12MP ultra-wide on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with a 4x optical 48MP telephoto lens for the Pro. Yogesh Brar backs this up in the leak, stating the Pixel 7 is expected to offer 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lenses, along with an 11MP front-facing camera.



Whatever cameras are expected, we're only a few hours away from finding out.

(Image credit: Google) Notable tipster Yogesh Brar has disclosed rumored internal specs for the upcoming Pixel 7, revealing everything from the display to the battery. Some are previously known, including the next-gen Google Tensor G2 chip and Android 13 OS that will be used, while others back up previously leaked details.



According to the tweet, the Pixel 7 will come equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The post also shows we can expect the same 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options. That means no 512GB option, which supports a previous rumor. Interestingly, Brar reveals the Pixel 7 will sport a 4,700mAh battery capacity.



That's a small gain over the 4,616mAh battery the Pixel 6 comes with, but it's a boost that's needed. A bigger battery should (hopefully) deliver more outcomes in the battery department.



The next Pixel flagship will also see the return of 30W fast charging, but we're hoping Google will include the necessary 30W USB-C charger in the box. Google Pixel 7(rumoured)- 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)- Front Cam: 11MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 4,700mAh battery (~)- 30W fast charging- Wireless charging- Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LESeptember 26, 2022 See more

(Image credit: Google) So, what do we know about the Google Pixel 7? Well, quite a lot!



Google has posted a lot of teasers showcasing the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you’re a fan of the Pixel 6’s unique design, you’ll be happy to know the Pixel 7 will sport almost the same rear camera array spanning the back panel. This time, however, we won't be getting a two-tone finish above and below the module.



Instead, we'll see three distinct color options. So far, colors include Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass on the Pixel 7, and Hazel on the Pixel 7 Pro with a gold visor. Will more colors be available? Likely not, seeing how these colors were shown off in a tasty campaign teasing the Pixel 7's colors via potato chips.



The most notable change appears to be a slight reduction in the thickness of the bar, the extension of the aluminum finish across the bar, and a slight change to the lens array.



We also know both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be equipped with the Google Tensor G2 processor, Google's next-gen custom-built chip. It's expected to improve on this with enhanced processing power and better power efficiency. That last one we’re hoping for, as Pixel 6 battery life claims were wildly varied.



Google also states the Tensor G2 will "bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."



As for all the other specs we can expect? The launch event should give us all the details. However, leaks and rumors have given us a good idea about what else it will bring to the table.