Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?

A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.

As PhoneArena pointed out, we don't know how the Redditor gained possession of the unreleased Pixel Watch. It's also worth noting that you won't see any turned-on photos of the Pixel Watch (the leaker refused to fire it up because they didn't want to get caught). Still, the photos give us a lot of juicy information, especially regarding the Pixel Watch box's contents.

Pixel Watch unboxed ahead of Google event

The Reddit user seemingly has the Pixel Watch with a polished silver stainless steel case and a charcoal active band.

Google Pixel Watch leak (Image credit: Future)

Suckmyn00dle's Pixel Watch box comes with, of course, the polished silver stainless steel Pixel Watch, a charcoal active band (small and large wristbands), and a USB-C magnetic charging cable. The box notes that the small band fits wrists between 130mm and 175mm; the large band is compatible with wrist sizes between 165mm and 210mm.

The box also unveils that the upcoming Pixel Watch supports GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. On top of that, it can only be paired with a phone running Android 8.0 or newer. The Pixel Watch itself has a 1.18-inch display, sports about 2GB of RAM, and packs 32GB of storage. It should also come pre-installed with Wear OS 3.5. Finally, the Pixel Watch is outfitted with the Samsung Exynos 9118 chip, a four-year-old wearable processor with a dual-core GPU and Mali-T720 GPU.

Google Pixel Watch leak (Image credit: Reddit/Suckmyn00dle)

Thanks to its 300mAh battery, it will reportedly deliver all-day battery life. Eh, we'll see about that when we review it for ourselves! I have the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 packed with a 247mAh battery, and its runtime isn't that great, so hopefully the Pixel Watch's runtime beats its rivals' performance.

The Reddit user also showed off the Pixel Watch, and while it looks slimmer and sleeker than the Galaxy Watch 5, it's not particularly striking nor eye-catching. I'd go as far as saying that it looks quite boring.

Pixel Watch leak (Image credit: Reddit/Suckmyn00dle)

Similar to other wearables on the market, the Pixel Watch can purportedly track users' heart rate, sleep, blood-oxygen levels, and heart rhythm. As a cherry on top, the Pixel Watch can reportedly find where your Pixel phone is if you lose it.

Google Pixel Watch leak (Image credit: Reddit/Suckmyn00dle)

Stay tuned for Laptop Mag's coverage of the Made by Google event, which kicks on Oct. 6. If you don't have the time to watch it, you can always look to us to deliver the latest news on the forthcoming Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 phones.