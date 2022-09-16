Google Pixel 7 leak reveals baffling lack of storage — and that’s a problem for Pixel 7 Pro

Thanks to Google, we already know quite a lot about the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, from the next-gen Tensor G2 chip to the color options we can expect. One thing still in question is the storage capacity of the tech giant's next flagship smartphones, but a new leak teases what we can expect — and it's disappointing.



Retailer data spotted by WinFuture (via Roland Quandt on Twitter) indicates both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come in two storage capacities: 128GB and 256GB. That's great news for Pixel fans in Europe, who only had the 128GB option available in the Pixel 6. However, there's now no 512GB internal storage in sight, meaning Google may skimp on capacity in its new flagship phones.

Both new Pixels come with 128 or 256 GB. And should be shipping within 2 weeks after the launch event on Oct. 6https://t.co/gSCdoGFfVN https://t.co/2qIsedMUseSeptember 12, 2022 See more

The Pixel 6 Pro, at least in the US, offered a 512GB option at $1,099. While many would prefer the cheaper 128GB or 256GB models, seeing as the casual smartphone user may not need the extra space for their photos, videos, and other files, it still provided users the option to go big. After all, there's a reason why the iPhone 14 Pro and previous models, along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, offer up to 1TB of space.



Cameras are the main focus on a majority of "Pro" flagship phones, as they cater to photographers and content creators looking for the best video and detailed snaps. That can take up a lot of storage space, and fast. With this in mind, limiting the Pixel 7 Pro to 256GB of storage could be a turn-off for many photo and video enthusiasts.

A problem for Pixel 7 Pro buyers

Of course, like any leak or rumor, it isn't certain whether or not Google will ditch the 512GB storage capacity on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Quandt even stated in a previous tweet that the Pixel 7 Pro storage limitation would be "in Europe at least," indicating the US will still get the 512GB capacity. That said, the later tweet suggests it will be for all models, regardless of the region.



If true, those looking to get the Pixel 7 Pro purely for its camera performance won't get an ideal storage capacity. Sure, as stated in our Pixel 6 Pro review, the flagship still lags behind its competition despite the improvements to the camera sensors. Image stabilization options like Cinematic Pan and more unique options like the astrophotography timelapse aren't as accessible compared to Apple's camera features on the iPhone.



We're hoping to see major improvements in the Pixel 7 Pro thanks to the upgraded Tensor G2 chip, which Google specifically states that photos and videos will get a bump in performance. The Pixel 6 lineup is proven to be fantastic for pictures, but the rumored lack of 512GB doesn't sound promising for a flagship that focuses on photography.



We'll have to wait and see everything the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer once they arrive on October 6 at the Made by Google event. In fact, this writer thinks the Pixel 7 could be worth waiting for over the iPhone 14.