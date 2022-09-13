Google Pixel 7 colors just teased via potato chips — and they look delicious

By Darragh Murphy
published

Does anyone want a Snow Cheese flavor Pixel 7?

Google Pixel 7 colors teased with crisps
(Image credit: Google)

As Google gears up for the big Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch on October 6, it's started a new campaign to tease the colors of its upcoming flagship phones. This isn't your run-of-the-mill promo, as the tech giant is using a range of Google Original Chips to show off the Pixel 7's (tasty) new colors.

Picked up by GSMArena, the Pixel 7 lineup now has its own range of potato chip flavors in Japan. This includes the white Snow color option as a "Snow Cheese" flavor, Obsidian black as an "Obsidian Pepper" flavor, the yellow-ish Lemongrass as a "Salty Lemon" flavor, and the Pixel 7 Pro's Hazel color as a "Hazel Onion" flavor. 

The campaign is only in Japan, and people can sign up to enter the #GoogleChips challenge to win one of 2,000 boxes of these chips. The boxes are even designed with the same visor the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will sport.

There's no word of the Google Original Chips being sold at general stores in Japan, making these 2,000 boxes limited edition. It's one of the more strange campaigns Google has kicked off, but if you're a fan of potato chips and think the Pixel 7 could be worth waiting for, this one is right up your alley. 

Pixel 7 colors (without the chips)

Potato chips aside, we already know quite a lot about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, including the color options that will be available. So far, colors include Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass on the Pixel 7, and Hazel on the Pixel 7 Pro with a gold visor, with the Pro models also coming in Snow and Obsidian.

We expect some other subtle differences to set the Pixel 7 apart from the Pixel 6, most notably its slightly smaller size and potential under-display camera. According to display analyst Ross Young, the Pixel 7 display will shrink from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches, while the Pixel 7 Pro will stay at 6.7 inches. That’s good news for those who enjoy a smaller form factor, closer to the Pixel 6a.

We also know the second-gen Tensor chip, officially called the Tensor G2, is expected to deliver enhanced processing power and better power efficiency. Along with "more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition," as Google claims.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with the upcoming Pixel Watch, will launch on October 6 at the next Made by Google event. In the meantime, I'll consider picking the Hazel color option based on the "Hazel Onion" potato chip flavor. 

