Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launching October 6 at Made by Google event

The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will be launched on October 6 at 10 a.m. ET as Google just announced the Made by Google launch event. A whole host of new devices are expected to launch, with the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 taking center stage for most observers.

Expectations are that the new Pixel 7 will come in more than two iterations. According to numerous rumors there may even be a third ultra version in store for consumers. The Pixel Watch will come loaded with Wear OS 3 and feature a "deep Fitbit integration." We're very excited to see what Google is bringing to market nearly a month after this week's Apple event.

Where to watch

The "Made by Google" will be broadcast live on YouTube at 10 a.m. ET on October 6. The Pixel 7 is expected to launch featuring an under screen camera and second-generation Tensor chip. It will ride the coattails of the wildly successful Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so expect demand to be high.

The new Pixel Watch arrives with understated styling and a host of fitness and health-related capabilities. Also, it is expected to feature an improved Google Home app and smoothly integrate with your Google Home devices.

Although some fear that launching new Pixel devices so soon after Apple's "Far Out" event could be a massive mistake, Google is fearlessly moving forward and we're here for it.