Pixel 7 price leak shows Google won't budge — and the specs prove it

With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just over the horizon, we're starting to see more details surface from leaks and Google itself in the lead-up to the Pixel event 2022 on October 6. Now, an Amazon listing has shown the Pixel 7's price, and it's looking fairly familiar to the Pixel 6.



Spotted by tech tipster Brandon Lee on Twitter, the Pixel 7 showed up on Amazon, revealing the price and shipping date. According to the leak, the Pixel 7 will be priced from $599 for the 128GB model, and will be available on October 13. This is further backed up by previous rumors, with pre-orders starting from October 6.

Google pixel 7 on Amazon US. $599.99.It is still showing up in search cache but the listing gives an error if you click on it. We have the B0 number to keep track of though!#teampixel pic.twitter.com/w5Z09D28YESeptember 27, 2022 See more

Another price leak revealed Google aims to keep those competitive prices. Artem Russakovskii of Android Police also shows the Pixel 7 will be priced at $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899.



What's more, European pricing also leaked on Amazon (via GSMArena), starting at €649. With this in mind, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices seem to be a lock in all regions — keeping the base price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That means we can expect to see £599 and £849 in the U.K.



This may not come as a big surprise to many, as the known design and features the Pixel 7 lineup is set to offer, along with leaked specs, show Google's next flagship Android is expected to only be a minor upgrade over the Pixel 6.

Same price, (slightly) different specs

According to notable tipster Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 7 will come equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, shrinking from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches when compared to the Pixel 6.

(Image credit: Google)

We can expect the same 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options, with no 512GB option in sight. Pixel 7 will is also expected to sport a 4,700mAh battery capacity. That's a small gain over the 4,616mAh battery the Pixel 6 comes with, and we'll also see the return of 30W fast charging.



When it comes to cameras, the Pixel 7 is expected to offer 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lenses, which is what we have in the Pixel 6. The new Tensor chip is expected to bring software upgrades to the phone's camera capabilities, but at least we may see an 11MP front-facing camera upgrade over the 8MP on the pervious model.



Brar notes that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be "refined versions" of the Pixel 6 series, and judging by the rumored specs, this may ring true. Google states the Tensor G2 will "bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition." That means we can expect improved processing power and software without big hardware upgrades, likely to keep the cost down.



There's a lot to look forward to about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, especially with the introduction of Google's first smartwatch: the Pixel Watch. We won't have to wait much longer until all is revealed, and you can find out everything to expect in the Google October event taking place next week.