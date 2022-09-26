Google Pixel 7 spec leak reveals all — a minor upgrade over the Pixel 6

The Google Pixel event on October 6 will finally showcase the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but we already know quite a lot about the next set of Android flagships thanks to leaks and the tech giant itself revealing key details. But a new spec leak has revealed even more.



Notable tipster Yogesh Brar has disclosed rumored internal specs for the upcoming Pixel 7, revealing everything from the display to the battery. Some are previously known, including the next-gen Google Tensor G2 chip and Android 13 OS that will be used, while others back up previously leaked details.



According to the tweet, the Pixel 7 will come equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Earlier this year, display analyst Ross Young also stated the display will shrink from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches when compared to the Pixel 6. It seems the standard model won't make the jump to 120Hz.



The post also shows we can expect the same 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Retailer data spotted by WinFuture claims that both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would come in these storage options, dropping the larger 512GB model.

Google Pixel 7(rumoured)- 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)- Front Cam: 11MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 4,700mAh battery (~)- 30W fast charging- Wireless charging- Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LESeptember 26, 2022 See more

Interestingly, Brar reveals the Pixel 7 will sport a 4,700mAh battery capacity. That's a small gain over the 4,616mAh battery the Pixel 6 comes with, but it's a boost that's needed. The Pixel 6 has had wildly varied battery life claims, ranging from great to terrible, so a bigger battery should (hopefully) deliver more outcomes in the battery department.



The next Pixel flagship will also see the return of 30W fast charging, but we're hoping Google will include the necessary 30W USB-C charger in the box. The Pixel 6's charger isn't able to properly pull off these speeds, as mentioned in our review.



When it comes to cameras, the Pixel 7 is expected to offer 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lenses, which is what we have in the Pixel 6. The new Tensor chip is expected to bring software upgrades to the phone's camera capabilities, but at least we may see an 11MP front-facing camera upgrade over the 8MP on the pervious model.



Brar notes other expected features, including stereo speakers, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity, wireless charging, and Titan security chip.

Pixel 7 is a "refined version" of the Pixel 6

According to the leaked specs, the Pixel 7 appears to be only a minor spec bump over the Pixel 6. It includes the same 8GB of RAM, 128GB and 256GB storage options, and an FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz. It looks like we'll even get the same 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

(Image credit: Google)

However, Brar notes that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be "refined versions" of the Pixel 6 series. We can expect improved internals and software, along with a slightly different design, but don't expect an overhaul. This is apparently to keep the price the same, meaning the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could cost the same as the Pixel 6 series: $599 and $899, respectively.



Google states the Tensor G2 will "bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition." However, will these bring a major upgrade over the Pixel 6?



Whatever the case, it won't be much longer until we find out. The Made by Google event will take place on October 6, and the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will be in the spotlight.