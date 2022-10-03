Pixel Watch leak shows all — strap styles, watch faces and more

Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel Watch at its Made by Google October event this week, but we may have already seen a sneak peek at its collection of strap styles, watch faces, and color options thanks to a new leak — along with a few details.



Notable tipster OnLeaks on Twitter (via Slashleaks) revealed alleged promo material for the Pixel Watch, Google's first-ever smartwatch, and it shows off a selection of different straps, watch faces, and colors. If accurate, we can expect four different kinds of straps, including silicone, fabric, and leather straps for customers to choose from, and they come in various colors.

Just got my hands on a bunch of #Google #PixelWatch promo material showing all color options and Watch Bands for the first time. Some details revealed as well...@Slashleaks 👉🏻 https://t.co/HzbWeGGSKP pic.twitter.com/N0uiKaKXo0October 1, 2022 See more

For the silicone straps, expect black, white, light gray, dark gray, and a lemongrass-esque light green — similar to one of the Pixel 7's color options. As for the leather straps, there are black, white, green, and orange shown. Fabric options shown include different shades of black, red, and green.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Slashleaks)

We also get a tease of the different watch faces available, which all include a black background with either analog or digital clocks. These aren't as fancy as what we see on an Apple Watch, but more options could be available considering Google Photo watch faces are expected to be included, too (via Mishaal Rahman on Twitter).

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Slashleaks)

We've already seen plenty about the Pixel Watch, from its circular, domed watch face with a rotating crown to the features it will be equipped with. This includes the "reimagined" Wear OS experience; seamless connectivity to the Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series, and Pixel phones; and health and fitness tracking capabilities thanks to Fitbit, along with integrated Google apps like Maps, Assistant, and Wallet.



However, the report also suggests the Pixel Watch will have 50-meter water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass for scratch resistance, sleep monitoring, heart rate and ECG tracking, emergency mode that alerts selected contacts, and six months of "Fitbit Premium."



We won't know if these alleged marketing materials and details are true until the Pixel Watch is fully unveiled at the Made by Google event. Regardless, Google's first wearable is looking up, and it may be the one condition this writer has been looking for to ditch the iPhone for a Pixel 7. For all you need to know about the Google Pixel Watch, we've got you covered.