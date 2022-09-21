Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order date confirmed — but it could take longer to ship

With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with the Pixel Watch, set to arrive at the Google October event, many are wondering when they can start pre-ordering the next flagship Android phone. Thanks to a "First Impressions" video, we now know Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders will kick off on October 6.



In the video, people react to seeing the Pixel 7 Pro for the first time — calling the design "extraordinary" and "sexy," along with counting three cameras. This isn't anything new, seeing as we've known the Pixel 7 Pro's color options and how it will look for a while, but we did get a pre-order launch date at the end, along with a tease of the upcoming Pixel Watch.

Pre-order dates for the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch have yet to be confirmed, but it's likely to be the same date as the Pixel 7 Pro. To back this up, a new rumor from Caschys Blog (via Techradar) states that all three devices will be available to order on October 6.



What's more, the report also talks about the shipping dates for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Apparently, customers will have to wait a while before getting their hands on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and even longer for the Pixel Watch.

According to the report, with alleged information from "Google partners," the Pixel 7 will ship on October 18. While the Pixel 7 Pro wasn't specifically stated, the Pro model is likely to arrive on the same date, too.



As for the Pixel Watch, it's expected to ship on November 4 — nearly a full month ahead of when it will be announced. The report goes on to state that this isn't set in stone, as there can be "short-term changes." We're uncertain of how reliable this rumor is, but the report did hit the nail on the head about the Pixel 7 Pro's pre-order date, a day before the video went live.



We're hoping all three devices come sooner rather than later, especially for the Pixel Watch. Google's first attempt at a smartwatch is also expected to be quite expensive, but still not as pricey as the new Apple Watch Series 8. A recent leak revealed the price tag and color options for the new Pixel Watch, with the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model tipped to come in at $349.99 and LTE model at $399.



Whatever the case, prepare for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on October 6, and if you're convinced about getting the Pixel 7 Pro, get your wallet out on the same date. If not, find out why the Pixel 7 could be worth waiting for over the iPhone 14.