Pixel Watch price and color options all but confirmed — and it looks expensive

The Pixel Watch release date is looming closer, with the wearable set to arrive alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google's October event. We already know how it will look, but its price and color options are still a mystery — until now.



A retailer source speaking to 9to5Google leaked a convincing price tag and color options for the new Pixel Watch, along with the colors that both the LTE and Wi-Fi models will come in. Earlier this year, the site claimed the LTE model will cost $399 in the US, which is the same as the base Apple Watch 8. Now, the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model is tipped to come in at $349.99.

Pixel Watch price leak via 9to5Google (Image credit: 9to5Google)

This may be cheaper than the Apple Watch lineup (except for the $249 Apple Watch SE), but it's still a considerably pricey smartwatch. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 start at $279, and even the LTE model is more affordable at $329. What's more, the Fitbit Sense, which Google is in collaboration with for the Pixel Watch's fitness ad health tracking, is $299.



While no numbers were shown, the report also indicates that European pricing won't be cheaper than the US, meaning the Pixel Watch could be the same price or more expensive around the globe.



Google's first attempt at a smartwatch will be interesting, especially with the "reimagined" Wear OS experience it will come with. The tech giant will be pushing its own Apple-like ecosystem as well, with the Pixel Watch being able to seamlessly connect to the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel phones. Will it have the hardware and software to match the price? Only time will tell.

Pixel Watch color options

The retailer source also showed the color options that are expected to be available for the Pixel Watch. Much like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's color options, there will only be three colors available for the Wi-Fi and LTE model.



According to the report, we can expect the Wi-Fi model to come in a Black case and Obsidian band, a Silver case with a Chalk band, and a Gold case with a Hazel band. As for the LTE model, expect the same Black and Gold options, except with a slightly different Silver case with a Charcoal band. Apparently, the Chalk band will be more of an off-white color, while Charcoal will be dark gray.

Pixel Watch color options leak via 9to5Google (Image credit: 9to5Google)

We could see more options once the Pixel Watch is officially unveiled, but for now the wearable will come in Black, Silver, and Gold cases. We suspect the smartwatch's bands or straps will be interchangeable for users to personalize their look, as Google is rumored to be working on a collection of different Pixel Watch bands.



As Google's first smartwatch, we're excited to see what the Pixel Watch has in store. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the company's first major revamp with its own Tensor chip, has been a success, so fingers crossed the wearable follows suit (without any major software hiccups).



The Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 will arrive on October 6 at the Made by Google event, and we already have high hopes for the latter. This writer even believes the Pixel 7 could be worth waiting for over the iPhone 14.