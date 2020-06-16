How to pre-order the PS5: Price and start date info

From left to right, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

PS5 pre-order and pricing availability remains a mystery following Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console reveal. The livestreamed event placed heavy emphasis on a host of PS5 games, but not so much on when and how to buy the new game console.

In a recent leak, a purported PS5 pre-order listing on Amazon France gives us an idea of how much the new PlayStation 5 will cost in the US. Concept designer, Ben Geskin leaked a screenshot of the listing via Twitter on Tuesday.

The pre-order listing shows the standard PS5 priced at €499 which converts to $565. Meanwhile, the Digital Edition PS5 pre-order price is €399 or $452. As we reported earlier, an Amazon UK product listing priced the standard PS5 at £599 (roughly $765).

While Sony has yet to confirm PS5 pre-order pricing and availability, retailers Best Buy, GameStop, and Target have already set placeholders. If you want to be among the first to know about PS5 deals and preorder availability, sign up below to be notified.

Slated for a Holiday 2020 release date, the PS5's feature highlights include fast loading, a speedy SSD, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology.

How much is the PS5 pre-order?

Industry analysts predict that the price of the PS5 will be $499. One recent alleged Amazon PS5 pre-order listings quotes a price of $565 for the standard model and $452. Until Sony officially announces the price, take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Sony withholding the price of its next-gen console, could mean the company has yet to finalize it. Responding to PS5 price concerns, PlayStation chief executive Jim Ryan, told BBC that the PS5 will "emphasize value as opposed to price."

"Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses. But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right, " Ryan said.

Where can I pre-order the PS5?

When PS5 pre-orders begin, you'll be able to buy the console at Best Buy, GameStop, Target and most likely Amazon and Walmart. In the meantime, potential PS5 customers can sign up to be notified when pre orders begin.

