Get Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds for less than $150 with this epic deal!

A massive saving on Sony's best earbuds.

Sony's WF-1000 XM4 are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy and now, thanks to a sneaky refurbished deal, you can pick up a pair for just under $150!

Alongside this, today's best deals include a $5 saving on Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 at its lowest price and more.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (refurbished): was $279 now $149 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (refurbished): was $279 now $149 @ Amazon
Now under $150, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price, so long as you're OK with refurbished products (professionally inspected and tested). In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,249.99 @ Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,249.99 @ Best Buy
At $250 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a top gaming rig.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,199 now $799 @ Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,199 now $799 @ Newegg with code WKENDJAN23
This exceptional deal takes $400 off the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro — its biggest discount yet! The stylish and portable Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 1080p AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Sabrent Rocket PCIe Gen. 4 SSD (1TB): was $109 now $93 @ Amazon

Sabrent Rocket PCIe Gen. 4 SSD (1TB): was $109 now $93 @ Amazon
This SSD works with PS5 and comes in at a low price. Follow our PS5 SSD installation guide and beef up your storage nicely!

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

