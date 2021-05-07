Get $100 off the M1 MacBook Air in huge Ultrabook deal

A lot of the best MacBook deals out there at the moment are deep discounts on previous Intel models. These are not bad, but what you really want is a price cut on Apple's latest M1 Ultrabooks.

Luckily for you, Best Buy has delivered with $100 off the amazing M1 MacBook Air, with prices starting at just $899.

M1 MacBook Air deals

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): was $999.99 now $899.99 @ Best Buy

The M1 chip is a screamer of an SoC that blazes through tasks and guarantees a generously long battery life that will last you all day. All of this is crammed into the unashamedly premium aluminum and slim chassis.

M1 MacBook Air (512GB): was $1,249.99 now $1,149.99 @ Best Buy

Need a little more space for bigger files? This is the one for you. All that same power, amazing 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display and awesome typing/trackpad experience of the MacBook Air with 512GB storage.

As you can see in our MacBook Air with M1 review , we were blown away by its breathtaking performance, slim unibody design, and impeccable battery life.

In our own battery testing, it reached a seriously impressive 14 hours and 41 minutes. The MacBook Air with M1 chip more than deserved our high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air is outfitted with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. We recommend a USB-Type C hub if you need more ports.

So, there you have it! One of the best Ultrabooks available for a great price. Don’t miss it!