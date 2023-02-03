Get 1-year of Peacock Premium for just $29 and watch Poker Face on demand

Peacock TV is one of the best streaming services for watching movies, TV shows, live sports and more. For a limited time, get 1-year of Peacock Premium for just $29 (opens in new tab) to watch Poker Face, the new binge worthy hit series.

An annual subscription of Peacock Premium normally costs $49 so $20 in savings. For you number crunchers out there, that calculates to just $2.50 a month.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: $49/year $29/year @ Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on a 1-Year subscription of Peacock Premium. Take advantage of this fantastic streaming deal now to stream the Peacock Original hit series Poker Face. Stream Peacock from anywhere on your laptop, tablet or phone. Install the Peacock app on your smart TV to watch on demand movies, TV shows, live sports and more.

To take advantage of this Peacock TV deal, visit https://www.peacocktv.com/ (opens in new tab) and click on the "Get Offer" button from the upper right side at the top of the page. Under "Create an account" enter a valid email address, create a password and fill out the required information. You should see that the coupon is already applied with your total showing $29.99. If not, click "Have a promo code?”, enter coupon code, "NEWYEAR23" and click "Apply".

Click the "Create Account" button which will take you to the payment page. Enter either your credit card or PayPal information, select "Pay Now" and you're done. You can then watch Poker Face on any Chrome OS, macOS, Windows laptop or iOS and Android phone or tablet. To stream Poker Face on your TV, install the Peacock app on your smart TV, PlayStation or Xbox console, enter your log-in information and enjoy!

Peacock's deal ends Feb. 7 (opens in new tab), so don't hesiitate too long.