Gamers! Snag this LG 32-inch 4K gaming monitor for just $264 on Prime Day

This is the cheapest 4K gaming monitor we've ever seen!

LG 4K gaming monitor deal
(Image credit: LG)

Prime Day 2022 is here and the deals are rolling through whether I like it or not, and right now you can snag this LG 32-inch 4K gaming monitor for a steal!

Currently, Amazon offers the LG 32UL500-W 31.5 Inch 4K monitor for just $264 (opens in new tab), which is one of the best deals we've seen for a 4K gaming monitor of this size.

LG 32UL500-W 31.5 Inch 4K: was $343 now $264 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Close to $200, the LG 32UL500-W 31.5 Inch is only of the cheapest 4K gaming monitors at this price point. With a DCI-P3 of 95%, the monitor is rather colorful and balanced with its HDR 10 compatibility.

The LG 32UL500-W is a 32-inch gaming monitor clocking in at a 3840 x 2160 resolution on a VA panel. It features AMD FreeSync and HDR 10 compatibility. To top it off, it covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut average (according to LG), which is rather colorful.

It features a 60Hz refresh rate, which is nothing special. In the back, you'll find two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, the power jack, and a headphone jack. There's not a lot of features packed in this monitor, but if you're just looking for an affordable 4K monitor, this is your best bet.

