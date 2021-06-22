Forget AirPods! The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live drops to $109 in Prime Day deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is the one of the best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals of the day. These bad boys pack a robust audio experience into a unique bean-shaped design. And guess what? It's only $109 on Amazon right now! That's the lowest price we've ever seen!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features AKG tune 12mm speakers, a built-in mic and active noise cancellation (ANC). They also support Wireless Powershare, which means you can charge them with select Samsung handsets (e.g. the Galaxy Note 20).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $109 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off at eBay which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative, and now you can get it for $109 on Amazon. That's $60 off its original price of $169.

As we mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we like its balanced, spacious audio quality and extra-long battery life. We also appreciate its eye-catching design -- that's why we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating.

In real-world testing, setting up the Galaxy Buds Live to a Galaxy Note 8 was on par with Apple AirPods near-instant iPhone pairing. Opening the case automatically puts the earbuds into pairing mode. With the Samsung Wearable app, available as a free download from Google Play, it took less than a second for the Buds Live to connect. The useful companion app allows you to customize your audio via an equalizer. You can also manage the earbuds' touch controls, and toggle the active noise cancelling feature on or off.

On-ear touch controls let you conveniently manage music and calls. With a single tap, you can play or pause a song. You can double-tap to play the next track (or answer or end a call). And finally, you can triple tap to play a previous track. On top of that, Bixby Voice support lets you call on Samsung's digital virtual assistant for hands-free control.

Galaxy Buds Live works with Android devices running Android 5.0 and up as well as devices with iOS 10 and later. They also pair easily with any laptop using Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.