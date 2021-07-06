Epic laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 with 11th Gen Intel CPU for $969

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of the best 11th Gen Intel-charged laptops to buy. And for a limited time, you can save big on this capable all-around notebook.

Currently, OfficeMax has the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 on sale for $969. That's a generous discount of $200 off its normal price of $1,169. By comparison, it undercuts B&H's current price by $50.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: was $1,169 now $969 @ OfficeMax

One of the best laptop deals this week takes $200 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7. Specs-wise, it features a 14-inch a (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris X graphics and a 512GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of the best laptops to buy. Additionally, its generous 14-hour battery life keeps you going all day long.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: was $1,049 now $869 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is $180 off its normal price at Lenovo. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a laptop that's incredibly thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 7 is a solid choice. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of the best laptops for business professionals and college students alike. The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris X graphics and a 512GB SSD.

This configuration is suitable for creating documents, emails, web browsing, streaming and light gaming. Wi-Fi 6 and a built-in HD webcam ensure fast and reliable connectivity and video conferencing.

While we didn't test this particular model, we took the Ryzen 7 model Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 for a spin. We praised its bright, vivid display, comfortable keyboard and good mix of ports.

Weighing in at 3.1 pounds, the 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.6-inch Slim 7 is on par with competing 14-inch laptops. It's lighter and thinner than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) and lighter than the Porsche Design Acer Book RS (3.3 pounds, 12.5 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches).

Despite its slender design, the IdeaPad Slim 7 has a surprising mix of ports and slots. It's equipped with two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and a microSD card reader.

If you're looking for a capable sub-$1,000 laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a solid choice. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the IdeaPad Slim 7 with 10th Gen Intel CPU for $867 directly from Lenovo.