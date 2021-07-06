Trending

Epic laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 with 11th Gen Intel CPU for $969

By

Save on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 11th Gen Intel laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 falls to $969
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of the best 11th Gen Intel-charged laptops to buy. And for a limited time, you can save big on this capable all-around notebook. 

Currently, OfficeMax has the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 on sale for $969. That's a generous discount of $200 off its normal price of $1,169. By comparison, it undercuts B&H's current price by $50.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: was $1,169 now $969 @ OfficeMax
One of the best laptop deals this week takes $200 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7. Specs-wise, it features a 14-inch a (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris X graphics and a 512GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of the best laptops to buy. Additionally, its generous 14-hour battery life keeps you going all day long. 
View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: was $1,049 now $869 @ Lenovo
For a limited time, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is $180 off its normal price at Lenovo. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a laptop that's incredibly thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 7 is a solid choice. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of the best laptops for business professionals and college students alike. The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris X graphics and a 512GB SSD.

This configuration is suitable for creating documents, emails, web browsing, streaming and light gaming. Wi-Fi 6 and a built-in HD webcam ensure fast and reliable connectivity and video conferencing. 

While we didn't test this particular model, we took the Ryzen 7 model Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 for a spin. We praised its bright, vivid display, comfortable keyboard and good mix of ports. 

Weighing in at 3.1 pounds, the 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.6-inch Slim 7 is on par with competing 14-inch laptops. It's lighter and thinner than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) and lighter than the Porsche Design Acer Book RS (3.3 pounds, 12.5 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches). 

Despite its slender design, the IdeaPad Slim 7 has a surprising mix of ports and slots. It's equipped with two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and a microSD card reader.

If you're looking for a capable sub-$1,000 laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a solid choice. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the IdeaPad Slim 7 with 10th Gen Intel CPU for $867 directly from Lenovo.

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, bringing you the best bargains on laptops, gaming gear, smart home gadgets, and wearables. After graduating from Hunter College with a degree in Film and Media Studies, she's written for iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parle Mag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not bringing readers the best deals, she's streaming her favorite shows or attending a live concert or pro wrestling event. 