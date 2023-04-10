Epic laptop deal knocks massive $500 off the Lenovo Slim 7i for creators on the go

If you don't want to spend a fortune but need a powerful laptop for creating on the go, here's a deal up your alley. For a limited time, you can snag the Lenovo Slim 7i for just $799 (opens in new tab) at B&H. That's a massive discount of $500 and the lowest price we've tracked for this Lenovo laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen since this season so far.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Slim 7i: $1,299 $799 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the Lenovo Slim 7i which brings it down to just under $800. Specs considered, it's an exceptional value for the price. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It employs an Intel Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory for graphics handling.

Don't let the large display fool you, the Lenovo's Slim 7 is a portable creator laptop. This one on sale packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz 500 nit touch screen for an immersive viewing and interaction. Powering the notebook is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM with a 1TB SSD on board for file storage.This powerful laptop packs Intel Arc A370M graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

We didn't test it, however, satisfied Lenovo Slim 7 reviews from B&H patrons rate it 4 out of 5-stars. Some of the laptop's key attributes that happy owners mention is its powerful performance and adequate graphics for CAD and 3D modeling.

One thing is certain about Lenovo laptops, they are typically generous with the ports. The Lenovo Slim 7 supplies you with 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x USB-C ports, 1 x HDMi 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also an SD card reader on board if you want to add more storage or transfer files between devices.

At 5.0 pounds and 0.7-inches thin, the Lenovo Slim 7 is fairly portable for a 16-inch laptop . It's on par with th 2023 MacBook Pro 16 (4.8 pounds, 0.7-inches and MSI Creator Z16P (5.3 pounds, 0.8 inches).

If you're looking for a powerful laptop under $800 for your creative endeavors, the Lenovo Slim 7 is worth considering.