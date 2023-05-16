Epic gaming laptop deal knocks $500 off the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 GPU

Among today's best gaming laptop deals is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 GPU $899 (opens in new tab) for Best Buy. That's $500 off its normal price of $1,399 and the lowest price ever for this AMD-powered 14-inch gaming laptop.

If you prefer more screen real estate for gaming, you can get the Intel-charged 16-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,199 (opens in new tab) ($450 off). These are just two of the best early Memorial Day laptop deals you can get today.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,399 $899 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $500 off the Editor’s Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 today. This exceptional gaming laptop is thin, lightweight, delivers stellar performance and has amazing battery life. It’s a great all-around machine for students looking for a laptop that can double as a gaming rig. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 3060: $1,649 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $450 on the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. We love this gaming laptop for its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics handling. This machine has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars back by our Editor's Choice Award.

Asus’s ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops around. It’s a solid option for gamers and anyone else looking for powerful, portable PC. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 2.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, it houses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 512GB SSD, respectively.

That's more than adequate for handling day-to-day workloads, AAA gaming and other demanding applications.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance and solid audio. We were also fond of its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life.

In real-world tests, our Ryzen 9-charged Zephyrus G14 tore through multitasking. Our reviewer opened 40 Google Chrome pages, five YouTube videos streaming and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running in the background. The ROG Zephyrus G14's didn't so much as stutter. We expect the laptop in this deal which has a Ryzen 7 chip to be on par.

Weighing in at 3.8 pounds and 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is one of the more portable 14-inch gaming laptops. It's lighter than the Alienware x14 R1 (4.1 pounds, 12.7 x 10.3 x 0.6 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

Now $500 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a no-brainer if you're on a hunt for a powerful machine.