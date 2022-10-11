Enjoy huge $avings on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet

Save $150 on this versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet. Powered by a potent Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life, Samsung's super responsive S Pen allows you to write, sketch, clip, and get your work done quickly.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529.99 now $379 @Amazon Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet. The slate offers a12.4-inch 2.5K display tablet and packs a potent Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, an intuitive S Pen, and rear and front-facing cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab DS7 FE offers a large 12.4-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display to enjoy watching your favorite content, or get some work done. The Tab S7 FE also features a snappy Qualcomm SM-T733NZKAXAR processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, with a microSD card slot that expands storage up to 1TB.

When you're not binge-watching your favorite television shows, you can use the included S Pen to get some work done, take notes, sign documents or relax and sketch. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display, and S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review and lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes during our Laptop Mag battery test.

Weighing just 1.3 pounds and measuring 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, this Galaxy Tab is also an excellent choice when traveling and you don't feel like carrying a laptop.

